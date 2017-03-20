WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan away

Mon Mar 20, 2017 2:02 pm
Hangermans wrote:
Agree about Brough. Although he is generally our best player on the pitch (although maybe not as much recently) i do feel that he stifles those around him somewhat, and for all his brilliance he really can't cope with pressure situations. Put the two together and this is why we often lose close games. Other players feel that brough has to be the one to make the calls and he often doesn't handle those situations well.

That being said he is the best player i've personally ever seen in the claret and gold since i started watching during the Murphy era, but every dog has his day!


i agree

gaskell had a perfect chance to drop a goal at the end but its like hes scared to have a go incase of a brough backlash

think the last player to have a bash at a drop goal was cudjoe against leeds, guess what ..it went over!!
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Mon Mar 20, 2017 2:03 pm
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Any positives after drawing with the previously 100% world champions on their own turf ?


yep we got a point which we would have taken

but lets not kid ourselves with better management of that game from the players it should have been two
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Mon Mar 20, 2017 10:14 pm
1st thing i mentioned on leaving the ground was how once again bad game management has cost us again.

Apart from that there were some great performances and some great attack and defence too.
play like that against Leeds and 2 points will be ours.
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Tue Mar 21, 2017 1:43 pm
wigan coach moaning about how the game was slowed down to suit us

he soon got his players onto the ref at half time again....

i think we will have to play better to beat leeds but we always seem to up our game against them
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Tue Mar 21, 2017 4:38 pm
brearley84 wrote:
wigan coach moaning about how the game was slowed down to suit us


That's something we have struggled with this year so it's good to hear! Looking forward to Friday night against Leeds.
