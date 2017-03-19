Agree about Brough. Although he is generally our best player on the pitch (although maybe not as much recently) i do feel that he stifles those around him somewhat, and for all his brilliance he really can't cope with pressure situations. Put the two together and this is why we often lose close games. Other players feel that brough has to be the one to make the calls and he often doesn't handle those situations well.



That being said he is the best player i've personally ever seen in the claret and gold since i started watching during the Murphy era, but every dog has his day!