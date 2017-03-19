well thats more like it, some positives to take from today..still lots not to be so happy about either mindwe would have taken a point at the start of today lets be honest but wigan were there for the taking today and once again we failed to take our chance, out game management is diabolical and has been for years, we cant close games out of make right plays/decisions, thought bringing in hinchcliffe would have helped but hes the same as the rest. no wonder we havent made a grand final or won the cup, we cant deal with the pressure, especially danny brough.brough missed a kick straight infront of the posts first half then missed a drop goal at the endon the positive side.. that point could well come in handy at the back end of the season.mcintosh was solid under some stern pressure from wigna with bombs etc and handled it perfectlygaskell at half back is def the way to go, credit to stone for changing the team , wasnt working with brierleylook forward to next friday, welcome back ferguson which should help our attack again