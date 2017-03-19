|
GiantJake1988 wrote:
Im expecting us to concede in the region of 30-40 points any less and I will be happy. However, Im hoping we will at least score 10-16 points. Again, any more will be a bonus. If we get nilled again I feel Stone may end up resigning before his marquee signing has even played a game for the Giants.
That's a realistic view, there has been nothing in what we have seen this season yet to suggest otherwise. We can hope of course and sometimes when you least expect a top performance is just when you get one, We did it a couple of times last season, but being honest Wigan and Cas look different class to most sides, Not expecting much but will be happy to be surprised.
Sun Mar 19, 2017 4:03 pm
You're winning at arf tarm, 10-14.
Hull KR Chairman Neil Hudgell, August 26th, 2014 said..
"In fact, the days of us signing any players from across the river are over. Our fans are loyal, passionate and only interested in one club. Taking players from our nearest rivals doesn't fit in with that brief."
Sun Mar 19, 2017 4:23 pm
old frightful wrote:
You're winning at arf tarm, 10-14.
Yes excellent, sounds a different team to last week. Well done so far.
Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:16 pm
|
Great effort, played as a real team today, showed togetherness and got some reward.
Loved the selection changes with Gaskell move and McIntosh coming in. Not the only contributor, but shows how much Brierley has been stifling the play this season so far.
Still a slight concern over decision making in attack, but fantastic effort...let's carry this monemtum into next week against Leeds (and let's hope Danny is still with us then too!)
Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:31 pm
Maybe he should be sacked every week?
Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:14 pm
well thats more like it, some positives to take from today..still lots not to be so happy about either mind
we would have taken a point at the start of today lets be honest but wigan were there for the taking today and once again we failed to take our chance, out game management is diabolical and has been for years, we cant close games out of make right plays/decisions, thought bringing in hinchcliffe would have helped but hes the same as the rest. no wonder we havent made a grand final or won the cup, we cant deal with the pressure, especially danny brough.
brough missed a kick straight infront of the posts first half then missed a drop goal at the end
on the positive side.. that point could well come in handy at the back end of the season.
mcintosh was solid under some stern pressure from wigna with bombs etc and handled it perfectly
gaskell at half back is def the way to go, credit to stone for changing the team , wasnt working with brierley
look forward to next friday, welcome back ferguson which should help our attack again
Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:21 pm
Hinchliffe is becoming a bit of a liability for me he panics more than anyone on the field at times. He costs us a try per game. He wouldnt be in my starting 17 if all players were fit. Quite frankly id love him to go home a year early and us use the quota spot for either a winger or a prop.
Very frustrating to win the game and missing the penalty to go 8-0 to then concede and knock on in our next set sums us up a club really. We are a very frustrating team to watch because we are our own worst enemy.
