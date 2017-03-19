GiantJake1988 wrote: Im expecting us to concede in the region of 30-40 points any less and I will be happy. However, Im hoping we will at least score 10-16 points. Again, any more will be a bonus. If we get nilled again I feel Stone may end up resigning before his marquee signing has even played a game for the Giants.

That's a realistic view, there has been nothing in what we have seen this season yet to suggest otherwise. We can hope of course and sometimes when you least expect a top performance is just when you get one, We did it a couple of times last season, but being honest Wigan and Cas look different class to most sides, Not expecting much but will be happy to be surprised.