AntonyGiant wrote: I'm feeling positive about this game. Maybe not for the result but I think we'll try and push Wigan. Hopefully could kick start our season. Wigan are due a loss.

This is the kind of situation we've been in a few times before against this lot, written off, given no hope, depleted etc etc by the media, their fans and our own fans and we have come out on top more than once, it could happen again all it needs is our boys to be focused and want it more.....as in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014 where as like now we weren't expected to get anything from Wigan but did !!!!I have seen people say they aren't going as we will get hammered and if Leigh can put 30 past us what will Wigan do, not wasting their money watching us get thrashed etc etc but as i always say every game is different from the last and another chance to improve on the good things, right the wrongs from the week before. As fans all we can do is turn up and support the team.Who knows how we will play this week compared to last ?