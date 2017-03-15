WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan away

Wed Mar 15, 2017 2:31 pm
AntonyGiant
Joined: Sun Mar 15, 2015 8:15 pm
Posts: 455
I'm feeling positive about this game. Maybe not for the result but I think we'll try and push Wigan. Hopefully could kick start our season. Wigan are due a loss. :D

Wed Mar 15, 2017 3:18 pm
ShelleyGiant
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Mar 29, 2004 7:23 pm
Posts: 1021
Location: In sunny Shelley
AntonyGiant wrote:
I'm feeling positive about this game. Maybe not for the result but I think we'll try and push Wigan. Hopefully could kick start our season. Wigan are due a loss. :D


I hope you're right. :PRAY: :PRAY: :PRAY:
2013
FARTOWN LLS Winners
Danny Brough Man of Steel
Paul Anderson Coach of the Year
Dream Team selections
Leroy Cudjoe
Danny Brough
Shaun Lunt
Big Eorl
Brett Ferres
All in all not a bad year

Wed Mar 15, 2017 4:04 pm
Edinburgh Warrior
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Fri Apr 30, 2010 10:58 am
Posts: 872
Location: counting the number of thursdays i will need off work
http://www.wiganwarriorsfans.com/wigan/ ... &o=1054297

For your information for any of you guy's traveling over.

See you Sunday

Regards , EW
Regards , EW

Wed Mar 15, 2017 6:16 pm
GIANT DAZ
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14553
Location: Overlooking the Canal
AntonyGiant wrote:
I'm feeling positive about this game. Maybe not for the result but I think we'll try and push Wigan. Hopefully could kick start our season. Wigan are due a loss. :D


This is the kind of situation we've been in a few times before against this lot, written off, given no hope, depleted etc etc by the media, their fans and our own fans and we have come out on top more than once, it could happen again all it needs is our boys to be focused and want it more.....as in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014 where as like now we weren't expected to get anything from Wigan but did !!!!

I have seen people say they aren't going as we will get hammered and if Leigh can put 30 past us what will Wigan do, not wasting their money watching us get thrashed etc etc but as i always say every game is different from the last and another chance to improve on the good things, right the wrongs from the week before. As fans all we can do is turn up and support the team.
Who knows how we will play this week compared to last ?
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:29 pm
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7283
I wonder how many Leeds fans said that after the cas game- they then went on to a comprehensive victory against a very strong Catalan side...
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
