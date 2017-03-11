Hope he has Ukuma running the middle channels again.Wasted on an edge now,outstanding at prop early games, and doesn't pick good decoy lines as a back row.



Those who want to drop Brough what about losing his edge defence,not to mention normally one 40/20,spiral bombs etc.



Stone is sending them out to play structure on attack,but they are not executing.Hoping this will improve week on week now.As someone stated Symonds is a big loss in terms of structure,typical Aus back row knows how and when to run decoy lines.



It won't happen,but I wouldn't mind seeing Hinchcliffe moving to 7, predicting he could play pivot,and he would provide steel to the right edge 'd' Looked a bit off the pace physically in the Wakefield game when middle channels/loose forward which a concern.



Then suppose we are looking at a bench option to spell Leeming.



Finally,hoping the interchange forwards can step up their efforts at trying to dominate rucks,otherwise it could be a another big disappointment on the back of the last two rounds.