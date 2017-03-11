WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan away

Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:20 am
Wigan without Tomkins, Gildart, Mandredi, Burgess, Tierney, Bateman, McIlorum and Sutton For game against us.

Ferguson to return for us?

Mamo, Lawrence and Symonds still missing.

Expecting to lose no matter who is on the field for us so just a better performance leading into the Leeds game will do.

If Seb and Taai got injured at the moment we would be in a world of trouble more than we are now.

How far is Mamo off now surely can't be too much longer?

Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:38 am
easy game this :lol: :lol:

will we get a response from the lads???? will we score a try.... that would at least be something positive...would brough convert the try???!!!

ferguson back

mamo prob another 2-3 weeks off, obviously will still need time even when he does make his debut, like wakeman, actually thought wakeman had his best game for us lastnight but thats not been hard.

swap clough for mason
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:45 am
brearley84 wrote:
easy game this :lol: :lol:

will we get a response from the lads???? will we score a try.... that would at least be something positive...would brough convert the try???!!!

ferguson back

mamo prob another 2-3 weeks off, obviously will still need time even when he does make his debut, like wakeman, actually thought wakeman had his best game for us lastnight but thats not been hard.

swap clough for mason


No idea whats going on with Mason as there is no news regarding him at all honestly thought he would be a regular this season after last year and another pre season under his belt. Rumours hes injured and rumours he is out of favour - never know what to believe.

Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:48 am
GiantJake1988 wrote:
No idea whats going on with Mason as there is no news regarding him at all honestly thought he would be a regular this season after last year and another pre season under his belt. Rumours hes injured and rumours he is out of favour - never know what to believe.


stone is certainnly giving wakeman and clough a good run to prove themselves, so far not producing
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:52 am
1. Darnell
2. Jerry
3. Leroy
4. Mellor
5. Ormsby
6. Brough
7. Gaskell
8. Rapira
9. Leeming
10. Ikahihifo
11. Roberts
12. Ferguson
13. Hinchliffe

14. Wakeman
15. Taai
16. Smith
17. Brierley

Like to see Ormsby replace Murphy on the wing as I think Murph has been terrible all season apart from Widnes.

Taai moved to prop if Ferguson is back in the 2nd row.

Start with Brough and Gaskell in halves and if not working try Gaskell with Brierley.

Have nothing to lose this week really as expecting another loss and so are most people.

