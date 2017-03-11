Wigan without Tomkins, Gildart, Mandredi, Burgess, Tierney, Bateman, McIlorum and Sutton For game against us.



Ferguson to return for us?



Mamo, Lawrence and Symonds still missing.



Expecting to lose no matter who is on the field for us so just a better performance leading into the Leeds game will do.



If Seb and Taai got injured at the moment we would be in a world of trouble more than we are now.



How far is Mamo off now surely can't be too much longer?