Re: Eight point try?

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 12:49 pm
Well I'm Wakey, I couldn't care less, its all about opinions.

I thought it was a UFC strike on the ground with no capacity for lessening the impact, it had buckets of potential for serious injury.
we'll just have to disagree and that's that.

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 5:24 pm
I thought the 8 point try was probably harsh in the context of recent seasons however I would back it 100% if it was applied consistently the rest of this season.

As for the elbow on Walmsley, I don't think it was serious enough to warrant a red card. I think a sin bin is about right for that. However he should also have received a good smack from Walmsley too.

Don't forget a Saints player (was it Peyroux?) should've been sinbinned for the late hit on Sneyd. So it wasn't all one way.

If I were a Saints fan I'd be much more concerned about Cunningham's continual strange comments to the press rather than the 8 point try.

I just really don't think Cunningham is cut out to be a head coach. He's clearly too emotional.

Too often he completely slates his team in the press or blames some other factor like the ref.

Either way it's not responsible for a head coach and doesn't help the mentality of his team in my opinion

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:25 am
Him wrote:
I thought the 8 point try was probably harsh in the context of recent seasons however I would back it 100% if it was applied consistently the rest of this season.


This is exactly the point; it was a penalty all day long, and as it was in the act of scoring, a penalty try was the right decision...

But - this happens every week in every game, and isn't penalised - and therein lies the problem; a total lack of consistency, which is extremely frustrating, especially for fans of a team in your position - and evidently the coach, who can't help but blame the officials for every loss as he sees his P45 looming large.

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 8:01 am
Personally I don't think 8 point tries are awarded often enough. Players seem to see it as open season for a cheap shot to take out their frustration when someone is scoring a try. Refs generally just let it go. If it would be a penalty in normal play it should be an 8 point try.
Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:08 am
bren2k wrote:
This is exactly the point; it was a penalty all day long, and as it was in the act of scoring, a penalty try was the right decision...

But - this happens every week in every game, and isn't penalised - and therein lies the problem; a total lack of consistency, which is extremely frustrating, especially for fans of a team in your position - and evidently the coach, who can't help but blame the officials for every loss as he sees his P45 looming large.


Inconsistency is exactly the issue with it - Albert Kelly did exactly the same to Percival when he scored earlier and nothing was said (ironically given a warning from disciplinary for doing it too whilst Walmsley has a charge to answer to). Not sure how 2 people doing the exact same thing in the same game can have such different outcomes and that is the frustrating part.

Maybe if Percival had joined the footballer's school of acting that Tuimavave (and various other Hull players) seem to have been taking and held his head/rolled about on floor we could have got something too - but thats certainly an aspect we dont need in our game
Saddened! wrote:
Saddened! wrote:
Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 1:27 pm
wakey_saint wrote:
Inconsistency is exactly the issue with it - Albert Kelly did exactly the same to Percival when he scored earlier and nothing was said (ironically given a warning from disciplinary for doing it too whilst Walmsley has a charge to answer to). Not sure how 2 people doing the exact same thing in the same game can have such different outcomes and that is the frustrating part.

Maybe if Percival had joined the footballer's school of acting that Tuimavave (and various other Hull players) seem to have been taking and held his head/rolled about on floor we could have got something too - but thats certainly an aspect we dont need in our game


Kelly made contact with percival before the ball had been grounded

HTH

:wink:

Saints fans have a good reputation for sportsmanship towards other fans (2005 semi final will live with me forever on that score). Stop whining, you are sounding like your out of depth coach
Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 8:58 pm
Harry Pinner wrote:
Personally I don't think 8 point tries are awarded often enough. Players seem to see it as open season for a cheap shot to take out their frustration when someone is scoring a try. Refs generally just let it go. If it would be a penalty in normal play it should be an 8 point try.



Good post. Far too often do we see players going in with the knees or going in heavily on a player who has already scored. A few more 8 point tries, some sin binnings and some bans will stop it

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 5:01 am
Most comments about the penalty after try seem right. Every defender seems to think it is a free chance to have a dig at the scorer and although Walmsley's looked less and less serious with replays, it was a penalty (not penalty try grrr!).

Missed the Peyroux tackle but has been topical for a few seasons now so all players should be aware. No reason anyone should be approaching a kicker or attacker with their shoulder.....it can only result in being penalised at best and disciplinary at worst.

The elbow on Walmsley was too much and yellow was a good attempt by the ref to try and deal with it and prevent it getting out of hand. Remember Fa'asavalu pushing Brent Grose (?) over the hoardings at Warrington a few years back.....simply fueled the players until there was a decent bust up near the end of the game. As a spectator its that kind of act (unsportsmanlike or ungentlemanly?) that I find poor. Not sure its designed to injure the players (obviously it could do), just gain some kind of mental advantage or maybe its just a show of frustration but it does need to be stopped.

Cunningham should go away from talking about referees and decisions (and start coaching.... and maybe start that by watching some old videos when we could pass and support....bring back Haggerty & Groves!!).

Clearly this year the RFL are looking to get rid of the ungentlemanly element of our game (incidents after scoring, players moving off the mark, touching referees, unnecessary shoulder charges or on the floor treatment). We have long looked down on our footballing counterparts who call the refs 'effing sees' from the moment the coin lands tails up....or who can pirouette on the floor three or four times from a routine tackle......or dive before a defender has even got there. We want to continue looking at these poor role models and know that our players, our game is better......so long may the men in black continue to tackle these issues.....just keep up the consistency!!
