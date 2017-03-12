Most comments about the penalty after try seem right. Every defender seems to think it is a free chance to have a dig at the scorer and although Walmsley's looked less and less serious with replays, it was a penalty (not penalty try grrr!).



Missed the Peyroux tackle but has been topical for a few seasons now so all players should be aware. No reason anyone should be approaching a kicker or attacker with their shoulder.....it can only result in being penalised at best and disciplinary at worst.



The elbow on Walmsley was too much and yellow was a good attempt by the ref to try and deal with it and prevent it getting out of hand. Remember Fa'asavalu pushing Brent Grose (?) over the hoardings at Warrington a few years back.....simply fueled the players until there was a decent bust up near the end of the game. As a spectator its that kind of act (unsportsmanlike or ungentlemanly?) that I find poor. Not sure its designed to injure the players (obviously it could do), just gain some kind of mental advantage or maybe its just a show of frustration but it does need to be stopped.



Cunningham should go away from talking about referees and decisions (and start coaching.... and maybe start that by watching some old videos when we could pass and support....bring back Haggerty & Groves!!).



Clearly this year the RFL are looking to get rid of the ungentlemanly element of our game (incidents after scoring, players moving off the mark, touching referees, unnecessary shoulder charges or on the floor treatment). We have long looked down on our footballing counterparts who call the refs 'effing sees' from the moment the coin lands tails up....or who can pirouette on the floor three or four times from a routine tackle......or dive before a defender has even got there. We want to continue looking at these poor role models and know that our players, our game is better......so long may the men in black continue to tackle these issues.....just keep up the consistency!!