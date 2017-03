bren2k wrote: This is exactly the point; it was a penalty all day long, and as it was in the act of scoring, a penalty try was the right decision...



But - this happens every week in every game, and isn't penalised - and therein lies the problem; a total lack of consistency, which is extremely frustrating, especially for fans of a team in your position - and evidently the coach, who can't help but blame the officials for every loss as he sees his P45 looming large.

Inconsistency is exactly the issue with it - Albert Kelly did exactly the same to Percival when he scored earlier and nothing was said (ironically given a warning from disciplinary for doing it too whilst Walmsley has a charge to answer to). Not sure how 2 people doing the exact same thing in the same game can have such different outcomes and that is the frustrating part.Maybe if Percival had joined the footballer's school of acting that Tuimavave (and various other Hull players) seem to have been taking and held his head/rolled about on floor we could have got something too - but thats certainly an aspect we dont need in our game