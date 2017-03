I thought the 8 point try was probably harsh in the context of recent seasons however I would back it 100% if it was applied consistently the rest of this season.



As for the elbow on Walmsley, I don't think it was serious enough to warrant a red card. I think a sin bin is about right for that. However he should also have received a good smack from Walmsley too.



Don't forget a Saints player (was it Peyroux?) should've been sinbinned for the late hit on Sneyd. So it wasn't all one way.



If I were a Saints fan I'd be much more concerned about Cunningham's continual strange comments to the press rather than the 8 point try.



I just really don't think Cunningham is cut out to be a head coach. He's clearly too emotional.



Too often he completely slates his team in the press or blames some other factor like the ref.



Either way it's not responsible for a head coach and doesn't help the mentality of his team in my opinion