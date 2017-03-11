Upanunder wrote: I dunno about the slide in, it did look a bit unnecessary but he did kinda pull out of it, a penalty was probably the most that could be given for it, nobody is saying anything about the player playing dead after it, or the ott reaction from some of the Hull players, but that's their default demeanor these days, exaggerate everything to the max.

I'd like to see the shoulder on Sneed again, from what I remember Sneed put that ball on his foot knowing he was gonna get clattered, that was the play, to get a penalty first, scoring was secondary.

Peyroux was set to tackle at some speed, he's only got a fraction of a second to cancel that order, he has momentum how does he avoid Sneed now he doesn't have the ball....I dunno, Sneed ain't gonna check his run when he's looking for a penalty, so I suppose we're left with Peyroux not trying hard enough to avoid contact, there was always gonna be contact no matter what and ended up being a block with potential to be something worse.

So...penalty then, which is what happened.

Its gonna look like I'm coming down on Hull but I'm neutral and just saying what I see, the elbow on the floor was an utter f****** disgrace, good job I'm not on the panel cos I'd give that **** 5 games for that and be thankful Warmsley walked away with his face still in one piece.

For a neutral that's one hell of a one sided view. Some of it is valid (or at least on this planet). But Sneyd playing for a penalty and Peyroux simply struggling to avoid the contact? Complete nonsense.My view of the incidents as follows:8 point try: It was a foul so with the rules as they are you can't say its the wrong call. However, I've seen dozens of those over the years and can't remember the last 8PT, so I can see where the frustration is from.Peyroux: Shoulder charge with contact to the head. I personally don't think it warranted a red, but players have been sent off for less. Yellow for me. He'll get banned at least two games, and you lot should be celebrating that fact, because he's one of the worst players I've seen wear the red vee.Turgut: Surprised about the (over)reaction to this. No complaints about the yellow, it was a cheap shot, and can't blame Walmsley for reacting, but really he didn't do much more than give him a facial. Hardly a forearm smash. Smacked to me of a young player wanting to stamp his mark on the game and show he wasn't intimidated, but going about it all wrong. He'll probably get banned (don't think he would have played next week anyway), he'll learn a lesson. Walmsley will have already forgotten about it and will get worse next week.