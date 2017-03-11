|
On the video you clearly see his right knee connect with his side round about kidney level
|
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 1:27 pm
|
Kosh
|
St pete wrote:
On the replay it clearly shows he didn't slide in wirh his knees. All on the sky team agreed.
Um... no. The replay clearly shows his right knee sliding into Carlos well after the ball was grounded. And Cummings agreed with the penalty, correctly pointing out that there was plenty of time to pull out of the tackle and no real need to attempt it in the first place. The other muppets waffled a lot, but we also had them defending a forward shoulder-charging a halfback in the head, so meh.
|
Hold on to me baby, his bony hands will do you no harm
It said in the cards, we lost our souls to the Nameless One
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 1:39 pm
|
|
St pete wrote:
Seriously was that a eight point try ? You see that nearly every single week. I don't think It would have made difference to the score at all but it's two weeks in a row we've had two unusual calls against us.
How many teams have a eight point try against them in a season? How many have a penalty try against them in a season? We've had both in two weeks.
Our discipline isn't good enough but jesus we getting hammered on the penalty count big time.
Every game I watch that involve Robert Hicks and Phil Bentham are ruined due to them awarding penalties for everything.
Liam Farrell had an 8 point try awarded against him last season for much the same thing (Wire at the DW). He also got a 1 match ban. I think this incident was very similar in that both players went in after the ball was grounded and in both instances could have pulled out of the challenge if they'd wanted to.
That said, you'll see similar instances throughout the season that don't get penalised. We certainly did last year and I found myself commenting more than once "what was the difference..?" As ever it comes down to consistency. We just can't seem to get any from our current crop of referees.
At the same time I think Peyroux was a very lucky boy to stay on the field, as it was direct contact to the head with the shoulder, so I suppose you could argue that the inconsistency benefitted both sides at different points in the match.
|
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 4:24 pm
|
|
Another nonsense decision against us. You do start to wonder if there is some form of bad feeling from the referees at the moment. We wouldn't get either of the decisions this week or last weeks. Perhaps though we just notice them more because we're terrible and near the bottom.
|
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 5:36 pm
|
|
Saddened! wrote:
Another nonsense decision against us. You do start to wonder if there is some form of bad feeling from the referees at the moment. We wouldn't get either of the decisions this week or last weeks. Perhaps though we just notice them more because we're terrible and near the bottom.
Never mind eh?
I guess all them years at the top gaining dubious decisions in your favour have finally been snuffed out. Welcome to the real world of rugby where you get jack poop down at the bottom end
|
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 8:28 pm
|
|
I was more upset / annoyed with Hulls tactics throughout the match to be honest especially from Mane Fonua and Tuimavave and by that I mean constant diving after the tackle when playing the ball it was an absolute disgrace especially from Fonua. They should be penalised every time.
+
+
|
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 8:32 pm
|
|
How many times did the linesman enter the field of play to stop the game? I lost count.
|
COYS
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:22 pm
|
|
LFC Saint wrote:
I was more upset / annoyed with Hulls tactics throughout the match to be honest especially from Mane Fonua and Tuimavave and by that I mean constant diving after the tackle when playing the ball it was an absolute disgrace especially from Fonua. They should be penalised every time.
+
+
and saints players didnt do the same? talk about blinkered! both teams did that and moved off the mark!
|
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:52 pm
|
|
I dunno about the slide in, it did look a bit unnecessary but he did kinda pull out of it, a penalty was probably the most that could be given for it, nobody is saying anything about the player playing dead after it, or the ott reaction from some of the Hull players, but that's their default demeanor these days, exaggerate everything to the max.
I'd like to see the shoulder on Sneed again, from what I remember Sneed put that ball on his foot knowing he was gonna get clattered, that was the play, to get a penalty first, scoring was secondary.
Peyroux was set to tackle at some speed, he's only got a fraction of a second to cancel that order, he has momentum how does he avoid Sneed now he doesn't have the ball....I dunno, Sneed ain't gonna check his run when he's looking for a penalty, so I suppose we're left with Peyroux not trying hard enough to avoid contact, there was always gonna be contact no matter what and ended up being a block with potential to be something worse.
So...penalty then, which is what happened.
Its gonna look like I'm coming down on Hull but I'm neutral and just saying what I see, the elbow on the floor was an utter f****** disgrace, good job I'm not on the panel cos I'd give that **** 5 games for that and be thankful Warmsley walked away with his face still in one piece.
|
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 5:46 am
|
|
Upanunder wrote:
I dunno about the slide in, it did look a bit unnecessary but he did kinda pull out of it, a penalty was probably the most that could be given for it, nobody is saying anything about the player playing dead after it, or the ott reaction from some of the Hull players, but that's their default demeanor these days, exaggerate everything to the max.
I'd like to see the shoulder on Sneed again, from what I remember Sneed put that ball on his foot knowing he was gonna get clattered, that was the play, to get a penalty first, scoring was secondary.
Peyroux was set to tackle at some speed, he's only got a fraction of a second to cancel that order, he has momentum how does he avoid Sneed now he doesn't have the ball....I dunno, Sneed ain't gonna check his run when he's looking for a penalty, so I suppose we're left with Peyroux not trying hard enough to avoid contact, there was always gonna be contact no matter what and ended up being a block with potential to be something worse.
So...penalty then, which is what happened.
Its gonna look like I'm coming down on Hull but I'm neutral and just saying what I see, the elbow on the floor was an utter f****** disgrace, good job I'm not on the panel cos I'd give that **** 5 games for that and be thankful Warmsley walked away with his face still in one piece.
For a neutral that's one hell of a one sided view. Some of it is valid (or at least on this planet). But Sneyd playing for a penalty and Peyroux simply struggling to avoid the contact? Complete nonsense.
My view of the incidents as follows:
8 point try: It was a foul so with the rules as they are you can't say its the wrong call. However, I've seen dozens of those over the years and can't remember the last 8PT, so I can see where the frustration is from.
Peyroux: Shoulder charge with contact to the head. I personally don't think it warranted a red, but players have been sent off for less. Yellow for me. He'll get banned at least two games, and you lot should be celebrating that fact, because he's one of the worst players I've seen wear the red vee.
Turgut: Surprised about the (over)reaction to this. No complaints about the yellow, it was a cheap shot, and can't blame Walmsley for reacting, but really he didn't do much more than give him a facial. Hardly a forearm smash. Smacked to me of a young player wanting to stamp his mark on the game and show he wasn't intimidated, but going about it all wrong. He'll probably get banned (don't think he would have played next week anyway), he'll learn a lesson. Walmsley will have already forgotten about it and will get worse next week.
|