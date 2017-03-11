I dunno about the slide in, it did look a bit unnecessary but he did kinda pull out of it, a penalty was probably the most that could be given for it, nobody is saying anything about the player playing dead after it, or the ott reaction from some of the Hull players, but that's their default demeanor these days, exaggerate everything to the max.

I'd like to see the shoulder on Sneed again, from what I remember Sneed put that ball on his foot knowing he was gonna get clattered, that was the play, to get a penalty first, scoring was secondary.

Peyroux was set to tackle at some speed, he's only got a fraction of a second to cancel that order, he has momentum how does he avoid Sneed now he doesn't have the ball....I dunno, Sneed ain't gonna check his run when he's looking for a penalty, so I suppose we're left with Peyroux not trying hard enough to avoid contact, there was always gonna be contact no matter what and ended up being a block with potential to be something worse.

So...penalty then, which is what happened.

Its gonna look like I'm coming down on Hull but I'm neutral and just saying what I see, the elbow on the floor was an utter f****** disgrace, good job I'm not on the panel cos I'd give that **** 5 games for that and be thankful Warmsley walked away with his face still in one piece.