Re: Eight point try?

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:47 pm
mickyb1234
On the video you clearly see his right knee connect with his side round about kidney level

Re: Eight point try?

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 1:27 pm
Kosh
St pete wrote:
On the replay it clearly shows he didn't slide in wirh his knees. All on the sky team agreed.

Um... no. The replay clearly shows his right knee sliding into Carlos well after the ball was grounded. And Cummings agreed with the penalty, correctly pointing out that there was plenty of time to pull out of the tackle and no real need to attempt it in the first place. The other muppets waffled a lot, but we also had them defending a forward shoulder-charging a halfback in the head, so meh.
Re: Eight point try?

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 1:39 pm
Phuzzy
St pete wrote:
Seriously was that a eight point try ? You see that nearly every single week. I don't think It would have made difference to the score at all but it's two weeks in a row we've had two unusual calls against us.

How many teams have a eight point try against them in a season? How many have a penalty try against them in a season? We've had both in two weeks.

Our discipline isn't good enough but jesus we getting hammered on the penalty count big time.

Every game I watch that involve Robert Hicks and Phil Bentham are ruined due to them awarding penalties for everything.


Liam Farrell had an 8 point try awarded against him last season for much the same thing (Wire at the DW). He also got a 1 match ban. I think this incident was very similar in that both players went in after the ball was grounded and in both instances could have pulled out of the challenge if they'd wanted to.

That said, you'll see similar instances throughout the season that don't get penalised. We certainly did last year and I found myself commenting more than once "what was the difference..?" As ever it comes down to consistency. We just can't seem to get any from our current crop of referees.

At the same time I think Peyroux was a very lucky boy to stay on the field, as it was direct contact to the head with the shoulder, so I suppose you could argue that the inconsistency benefitted both sides at different points in the match.

Re: Eight point try?

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 4:24 pm
Saddened!
Another nonsense decision against us. You do start to wonder if there is some form of bad feeling from the referees at the moment. We wouldn't get either of the decisions this week or last weeks. Perhaps though we just notice them more because we're terrible and near the bottom.

Re: Eight point try?

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 5:36 pm
number 6
Saddened! wrote:
Another nonsense decision against us. You do start to wonder if there is some form of bad feeling from the referees at the moment. We wouldn't get either of the decisions this week or last weeks. Perhaps though we just notice them more because we're terrible and near the bottom.



Never mind eh?

I guess all them years at the top gaining dubious decisions in your favour have finally been snuffed out. Welcome to the real world of rugby where you get jack poop down at the bottom end

Re: Eight point try?

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 8:28 pm
LFC Saint
I was more upset / annoyed with Hulls tactics throughout the match to be honest especially from Mane Fonua and Tuimavave and by that I mean constant diving after the tackle when playing the ball it was an absolute disgrace especially from Fonua. They should be penalised every time.


Re: Eight point try?

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 8:32 pm
theblondebomber
How many times did the linesman enter the field of play to stop the game? I lost count.
c}