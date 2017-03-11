St pete wrote: Seriously was that a eight point try ? You see that nearly every single week. I don't think It would have made difference to the score at all but it's two weeks in a row we've had two unusual calls against us.



How many teams have a eight point try against them in a season? How many have a penalty try against them in a season? We've had both in two weeks.



Our discipline isn't good enough but jesus we getting hammered on the penalty count big time.



Every game I watch that involve Robert Hicks and Phil Bentham are ruined due to them awarding penalties for everything.

Liam Farrell had an 8 point try awarded against him last season for much the same thing (Wire at the DW). He also got a 1 match ban. I think this incident was very similar in that both players went in after the ball was grounded and in both instances could have pulled out of the challenge if they'd wanted to.That said, you'll see similar instances throughout the season that don't get penalised. We certainly did last year and I found myself commenting more than once "what was the difference..?" As ever it comes down to consistency. We just can't seem to get any from our current crop of referees.At the same time I think Peyroux was a very lucky boy to stay on the field, as it was direct contact to the head with the shoulder, so I suppose you could argue that the inconsistency benefitted both sides at different points in the match.