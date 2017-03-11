St pete wrote: On the replay it clearly shows he didn't slide in wirh his knees. All on the sky team agreed.

Um... no. The replay clearly shows his right knee sliding into Carlos well after the ball was grounded. And Cummings agreed with the penalty, correctly pointing out that there was plenty of time to pull out of the tackle and no real need to attempt it in the first place. The other muppets waffled a lot, but we also had them defending a forward shoulder-charging a halfback in the head, so meh.