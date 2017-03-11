WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Eight point try?

Eight point try?

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:24 am
St pete User avatar
Seriously was that a eight point try ? You see that nearly every single week. I don't think It would have made difference to the score at all but it's two weeks in a row we've had two unusual calls against us.

How many teams have a eight point try against them in a season? How many have a penalty try against them in a season? We've had both in two weeks.

Our discipline isn't good enough but jesus we getting hammered on the penalty count big time.

Every game I watch that involve Robert Hicks and Phil Bentham are ruined due to them awarding penalties for everything.
Re: Eight point try?

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:43 am
Roy Haggerty User avatar
I thought the penalty try was fair. I thought the 8 pointer was fair on first viewing. Subsequent viewings I thought it was maybe overcooked.

As for the penalties, it's not the refs imo. I used to shout at the ref for awarding penalties. Now I find myself shouting at the players! Some of those penalties are just stupid. You can see them coming, and I don't understand why the players can't!
Re: Eight point try?

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:47 am
St pete User avatar
Roy Haggerty wrote:
I thought the penalty try was fair. I thought the 8 pointer was fair on first viewing. Subsequent viewings I thought it was maybe overcooked.

As for the penalties, it's not the refs imo. I used to shout at the ref for awarding penalties. Now I find myself shouting at the players! Some of those penalties are just stupid. You can see them coming, and I don't understand why the players can't!


Could he not have gone to the video ref ?
Re: Eight point try?

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:07 am
No it wasn't and as a PieEater I think the foul on Walmsley which got him over charged should have been a red card to the Hull player.

