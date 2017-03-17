That makes it 31 in a row in the league, with the playmaker missing a penalty goal on the final hooter of Hull's 18-12 win at Wakefield Trinity last September.



Whichever way you want to look at it, he's still some way off Liam Finn's 41 straight goals. It's still, however, a ridiculously good achievement thus far, with Finn achieving his world record whilst playing at Featherstone Rovers.



Former Canterbury Bulldogs winger Hazem El Masri and ex-Batley Bulldogs half-back Barry Eaton were both previous holders of the record.

