|
|
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
I think Henry Paul has the SL record from his time at Bradford
How many was this, do you know?
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:06 pm
|
ccs
Free-scoring winger
|
It was a quiz question on RH tonight, missed the full answer, but it's 39 to beat and not Paul.
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:10 pm
|
|
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:13 pm
|
|
ccs wrote:
It was a quiz question on RH tonight, missed the full answer, but it's 39 to beat and not Paul.
Right, wonder who it was..?
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:14 pm
|
|
Baxendale wrote:
El Masri kicked 35 in the NRL, maybe it's that you're thinking of?
For me, El Masri is the King, Botica was great but El Masri was the best.
This thread is gonna jinx Sneyd, and he's gonna go and miss now next week.
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:53 pm
|
|
Mrs Barista wrote:
How many was this, do you know?
Just looked it up, 35 for Paul.
|
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:57 pm
|
|
ccs wrote:
It was a quiz question on RH tonight, missed the full answer, but it's 39 to beat and not Paul.
I list need to RH whilst travelling over. The bloke who set the question on incorrectly said Sneyd was on 20/20, when in fact it was 21 this season (before we consider last seasons kicks). Th main presenter also said it was consecutive home games after consecutive away games for Hull.
Just how many mistakes can these guys make?
|
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
|
Sat Mar 18, 2017 12:16 am
|
|
AppApparently the SL record is with Henry Paul at 35 in 2001 but not sure whether this includes cup games also.
|
|
Sat Mar 18, 2017 7:10 am
|
|
|
|
