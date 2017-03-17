WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Consecutive goal kicks

Re: Consecutive goal kicks

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:04 pm
Mrs Barista






Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
I think Henry Paul has the SL record from his time at Bradford

How many was this, do you know?
Re: Consecutive goal kicks

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:06 pm
ccs




It was a quiz question on RH tonight, missed the full answer, but it's 39 to beat and not Paul.

Re: Consecutive goal kicks

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:10 pm
ComeOnYouUll





According to Wikipedia, Barry Eaton "established a new world record by landing 38 consecutive successful goal kicks between 29 June 2003 and 24 August 2003"

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barry_Eaton

Re: Consecutive goal kicks

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:13 pm
Mrs Barista






ccs wrote:
It was a quiz question on RH tonight, missed the full answer, but it's 39 to beat and not Paul.

Right, wonder who it was..?
Re: Consecutive goal kicks

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:14 pm
giddyupoldfella






Baxendale wrote:
El Masri kicked 35 in the NRL, maybe it's that you're thinking of?
For me, El Masri is the King, Botica was great but El Masri was the best.

This thread is gonna jinx Sneyd, and he's gonna go and miss now next week.

Re: Consecutive goal kicks

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:53 pm
Mild mannered Janitor






Mrs Barista wrote:
How many was this, do you know?


Just looked it up, 35 for Paul.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

Re: Consecutive goal kicks

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:57 pm
Mild mannered Janitor






ccs wrote:
It was a quiz question on RH tonight, missed the full answer, but it's 39 to beat and not Paul.


I list need to RH whilst travelling over. The bloke who set the question on incorrectly said Sneyd was on 20/20, when in fact it was 21 this season (before we consider last seasons kicks). Th main presenter also said it was consecutive home games after consecutive away games for Hull.

Just how many mistakes can these guys make?
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

Re: Consecutive goal kicks

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 12:16 am
Mrs Barista






AppApparently the SL record is with Henry Paul at 35 in 2001 but not sure whether this includes cup games also.
Re: Consecutive goal kicks

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 7:10 am
ComeOnYouUll





That makes it 31 in a row in the league, with the playmaker missing a penalty goal on the final hooter of Hull's 18-12 win at Wakefield Trinity last September.

Whichever way you want to look at it, he's still some way off Liam Finn's 41 straight goals. It's still, however, a ridiculously good achievement thus far, with Finn achieving his world record whilst playing at Featherstone Rovers.

Former Canterbury Bulldogs winger Hazem El Masri and ex-Batley Bulldogs half-back Barry Eaton were both previous holders of the record.


http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/8203-hull-fc-talking-points-albert-kelly-transformed-and-marc-sneyd-nearing-world-record/story-30212561-detail/story.html#oipOOwM83qGeToC7.99
c}