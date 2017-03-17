WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Consecutive goal kicks

Re: Consecutive goal kicks

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:04 pm
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
I think Henry Paul has the SL record from his time at Bradford

How many was this, do you know?
Re: Consecutive goal kicks

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:06 pm
It was a quiz question on RH tonight, missed the full answer, but it's 39 to beat and not Paul.

Re: Consecutive goal kicks

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:10 pm
According to Wikipedia, Barry Eaton "established a new world record by landing 38 consecutive successful goal kicks between 29 June 2003 and 24 August 2003"

Re: Consecutive goal kicks

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:13 pm
ccs wrote:
It was a quiz question on RH tonight, missed the full answer, but it's 39 to beat and not Paul.

Right, wonder who it was..?
Re: Consecutive goal kicks

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:14 pm
Baxendale wrote:
El Masri kicked 35 in the NRL, maybe it's that you're thinking of?
For me, El Masri is the King, Botica was great but El Masri was the best.

This thread is gonna jinx Sneyd, and he's gonna go and miss now next week.

Re: Consecutive goal kicks

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:24 pm
Liam Finn with 41 playing for Featherstone in 2012 is the current record, our Marc is now upto 27/27 after tonight.
