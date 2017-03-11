A quick skeg around the web suggests Liam Finn kicked 41 in a row with Fev a few seasons ago, overtaking Barry Eaton's previous record of 38. Didn't see a SL record.

'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.