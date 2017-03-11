WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Consecutive goal kicks

Consecutive goal kicks

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:07 am
Stephen Brown
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Feb 13, 2004 11:59 am
Posts: 107
Location: Kingston upon Hull
Sneyd on 21 I believe

Anyone any ideas what the records are:

For FC
In SL
All time???

Re: Consecutive goal kicks

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:25 am
Mild Rover
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9685
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
A quick skeg around the web suggests Liam Finn kicked 41 in a row with Fev a few seasons ago, overtaking Barry Eaton's previous record of 38.
Didn't see a SL record.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: Consecutive goal kicks

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:26 am
Wellsy13
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:42 pm
Posts: 9671
Location: Hull
35 rings a bell for SL for some reason. I'm guessing Farrell or Sinfield.
Image

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, airliebird,runninglate!, Bal, BraddersFC, Faithful One, FoD FC Army, HFC Boy, hullandbroncos, knockersbumpMKII, Marcus's Bicycle, Mild Rover, PCollinson1990, Stephen Brown, swissfan, threepennystander, Tinkerman23, Wellsy13, x teacher and 284 guests

c}