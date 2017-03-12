i think it will be stone. to an outsider he doesn't seem to have made any improvements to the hudds team, in fact this season they are looking worse than last year when a similar display of form saw a sacking. in reality the other 2 are not going down so there is no real panic. with hull kr lurking in the middle 8s (if they qualify) there is a danger hudds might go down, so panic will be setting in, especially if after another 3 games they have no more points as a previous poster has alluded to.



so its stone for me - the problems with all 3 of these is who will replace them should they lose their jobs.



could we see a possible saints return for daniel anderson?