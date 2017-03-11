For the sanity of all St. Helens fans it has to be Cunningham. He's great entertainment value, but he isn't good for the club or for the prospect of bringing young lads through the academy. Who in their right might would give Lms and Wilkin new contracts. No matter how bad Wilkin is he'll praise him till the cows come home. Yet when a young lad (Richardson) Is dropped after two games and hung out to dry by Cunningham then that sums him up. He didn't stand a chance with Wilkin pushing him out the way, wanting to be the one to kick the ball and stifling the poor lads involvement