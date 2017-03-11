|
|
Who will be the first coach to lose their job?
|
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 8:26 am
|
|
The correct answer is Brian McDermott of Leeds Rhinos.
|
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 9:21 am
|
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
The correct answer is Brian McDermott of Leeds Rhinos.
No chance. End of the season at the very earliest. probably will be the coach next year.
|
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:48 am
|
|
Just remember, the daggers were out for Radford at the start of last season, too.
|
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 2:43 pm
|
|
Still not sure if Warrington or Saints would dismiss these particular two guys mid season rather than wait to change coach at the end of the season.
Stone at Hudds doesn't have Smith previous success or Cunningham's playing legacy to help him. Hudds have taken 2 heavy losses in a row and their next 3 games are Wigan (A) Leeds (H) and Cas (A). Can only see heavy losses in those away games so a lot rides on that Leeds game at home and even Leeds showed signs of life last night so could be an ugly heavy losing run for Hudds.
|
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:55 pm
|
|
Strong rumour KC could be going very soon..
|
|
Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:05 pm
|
|
For the good of the game I hope Cunningham, St Helens have always been one of the top teams in SL and to see them in their current sorry state is surely sad for everyone, even their rivals.
|
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 5:12 am
|
|
newport dave wrote:
Strong rumour KC could be going very soon..
I heard more than a strong rumour -- in fact I read a letter from Gary Hetherington -- which said prior to the game against Catalans, Brian McDermottt was four games and a box of chewing gum away from being sacked.
|
|
Sun Mar 12, 2017 12:34 pm
|
|
For the sanity of all St. Helens fans it has to be Cunningham. He's great entertainment value, but he isn't good for the club or for the prospect of bringing young lads through the academy. Who in their right might would give Lms and Wilkin new contracts. No matter how bad Wilkin is he'll praise him till the cows come home. Yet when a young lad (Richardson) Is dropped after two games and hung out to dry by Cunningham then that sums him up. He didn't stand a chance with Wilkin pushing him out the way, wanting to be the one to kick the ball and stifling the poor lads involvement
|
|
c}