Who will be the first to lose their job?

Cunningham
7
33%
Smith
3
14%
Stone
10
48%
Other
1
5%
 
Total votes : 21

Cunningham or Smith

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 8:12 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 699
Who will be the first coach to lose their job?

Re: Cunningham or Smith

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 8:26 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4137
Location: Carcassonne, France
The correct answer is Brian McDermott of Leeds Rhinos.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Cunningham or Smith

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 9:21 am
sgtwilko Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6902
Location: Central Coast
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
The correct answer is Brian McDermott of Leeds Rhinos.

No chance. End of the season at the very earliest. probably will be the coach next year.
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.

Re: Cunningham or Smith

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:48 am
Wellsy13 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:42 pm
Posts: 9672
Location: Hull
Just remember, the daggers were out for Radford at the start of last season, too.


Re: Cunningham or Smith

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 2:43 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9536
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Still not sure if Warrington or Saints would dismiss these particular two guys mid season rather than wait to change coach at the end of the season.

Stone at Hudds doesn't have Smith previous success or Cunningham's playing legacy to help him. Hudds have taken 2 heavy losses in a row and their next 3 games are Wigan (A) Leeds (H) and Cas (A). Can only see heavy losses in those away games so a lot rides on that Leeds game at home and even Leeds showed signs of life last night so could be an ugly heavy losing run for Hudds.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Cunningham or Smith

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:55 pm
newport dave User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Dec 31, 2001 8:27 am
Posts: 912
Location: Newport
Strong rumour KC could be going very soon..


Re: Cunningham or Smith

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:05 pm
headhunter User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Aug 17, 2003 5:21 pm
Posts: 17019
Location: South Wales
For the good of the game I hope Cunningham, St Helens have always been one of the top teams in SL and to see them in their current sorry state is surely sad for everyone, even their rivals.
King Street Cat wrote:
Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands.

Users browsing this forum: barham red, Brid B&W, Gazwire, Mark_W, newport dave, Willzay and 134 guests

c}