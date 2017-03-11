Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm Posts: 9536 Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Still not sure if Warrington or Saints would dismiss these particular two guys mid season rather than wait to change coach at the end of the season.
Stone at Hudds doesn't have Smith previous success or Cunningham's playing legacy to help him. Hudds have taken 2 heavy losses in a row and their next 3 games are Wigan (A) Leeds (H) and Cas (A). Can only see heavy losses in those away games so a lot rides on that Leeds game at home and even Leeds showed signs of life last night so could be an ugly heavy losing run for Hudds.
For the good of the game I hope Cunningham, St Helens have always been one of the top teams in SL and to see them in their current sorry state is surely sad for everyone, even their rivals.
Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands.
