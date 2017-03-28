BrisbaneRhino wrote:

There's an element of that, and also the Maguire issue. He built a side - exceptionally well - based on the players he had at the time. He has seemed to really struggle since the GF win because he hasn't adapted the style of play much even without the same core of exceptional players. Like most GF winning teams they have paid too much to a bunch of players who were average and dragged up by the stars (not to mention huge dollars to get Burgess back), so are also going to find it will take a long time to up the quality across the field.



Overall you'd have to say Maguire and Hasler look like coaches who haven'tworked out a Plan B for when things aren't going well. Hasler's in even worse trouble because he hasn't sorted the deficiencies at halfback which have been there right through his tenure at the Dogs .