I think there's a two main things that are impacting the Burgess boys;



1 - They've gotten too big for their boots and stopped putting in the hard yards, they'd 'made it' in 2014 and success has gone to their heads - they seem to be more interested in taking cool selfies with their tops off and their shades on at all the hip places rather than getting their hands dirty and doing the extras in the gym/on the training ground - Props aren't meant to be the cool kids - props are meant to be salt of the earth, workers, battlers - they're too pampered away from the pitch



2 - They've all now flown the nest - they've got wives/girlfriends and more importantly kids. I think they flourished living together, being young single blokes with that natural competitiveness to be the best - you do lose a bit of that when you've a wife and kids (and cool selfies to take).