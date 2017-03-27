WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - British players in the NRL: how are they doing?

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace British players in the NRL: how are they doing?

 
Post a reply

Re: British players in the NRL: how are they doing?

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 12:38 am
richardviking Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 10, 2005 9:38 pm
Posts: 8237
Location: Sydney
Hodgson was apparently busted before the season started. Playing as a shadow of himself. Whitehead starting to hit his straps again now in the back row once more. Tom Burgess had a stinker on his recall to first grade. Jury is out on him.

Re: British players in the NRL: how are they doing?

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 8:39 am
WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9378
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
http://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/sport/ ... 9182c93de5

Re: British players in the NRL: how are they doing?

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:50 am
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8021
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
All three Burgess brothers at Souths need to step up. George and Tom look leaden-footed far too often, not to mention absolutely horrendous ball control. The first could be helped by losing a few kilos- neither busts the line much anyway so I don't think they'd lose a lot.

Sam is working hard but just looks way down on the player he was before he left for RU. He isn't bending the line with every carry, which he was before, so he's not attracting defenders in the same way. Not sure what he needs to do TBH, but I had hoped for England's sake we'd see the pre RU Sam Burgess this year.

Re: British players in the NRL: how are they doing?

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 2:33 am
Mr Churchill Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2012 10:08 am
Posts: 521
Sam Burgess's problem is mental more than physical it seems. A complete change of club and challenge would totally revitalise him. He knows he'll never re-capture the context of Souths' Premiership winning season.

A benefit for Burgess, GB/England and the game would be a move back to the UK with Rhinos making him their marquee signing. Nice house, get his wife settled & kid into a posh nursery then school. T & G would then likely follow back to a SL club and they would benefit too. It would be high profile for all three but a less stifling pressure than battling on in Sydney.

Re: British players in the NRL: how are they doing?

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 5:00 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4944
Location: Hill Valley
having watched the Souths game at the weekend i would echo the sentiments of the two posts above mine, all three could do with moving from the Souths club and a new challenge, it seems very stale there right now. I still think Sam is one of the top NRL players and will thrive again at a new club. Would be great to see the twins in SL, they are still very young for front rowers and have plenty of time to re-invigorate themselves.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: British players in the NRL: how are they doing?

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 7:35 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26344
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Think part of the problem they have is that the whole set up needs a refresh. Maguire isn't working his magic any more.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: British players in the NRL: how are they doing?

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 7:44 am
Nothus User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4168
Location: Bradford
Anyone who thinks they'll come back to SL is kidding themselves. Even if they fall out of favour with Souths, another NRL club will snap them up immediately.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BiltonRobin, Bing [Bot], Bobster1, Hillbilly_Red, Iggy79, jeffb, Willzays aunt renee and 107 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,543,9091,65675,8874,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 30th Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
CANTERBURY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 30th Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 08:00
NRL-R5
SYDNEY
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
NQL COWBOYS
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
LEEDS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC  
 > Sat 1st Apr : 18:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 1st Apr : 20:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  














c}