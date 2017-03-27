All three Burgess brothers at Souths need to step up. George and Tom look leaden-footed far too often, not to mention absolutely horrendous ball control. The first could be helped by losing a few kilos- neither busts the line much anyway so I don't think they'd lose a lot.



Sam is working hard but just looks way down on the player he was before he left for RU. He isn't bending the line with every carry, which he was before, so he's not attracting defenders in the same way. Not sure what he needs to do TBH, but I had hoped for England's sake we'd see the pre RU Sam Burgess this year.