Baxendale wrote: I didn't realise the NRL season only lasted 3 games, and they complain over player burnout over there!

South Sydney are no hope without Gregory Inglis, so the Burgess boys will not feature in the finals, mark my words.St George-Illawarra have done well so far, but don't have the talent roster to enable Gareth Widdop to feature in the top 8 at season's end.