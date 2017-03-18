|
Sadfish wrote:
So the Burgess Twins are probably out of the NRL now, George made a few errors this morning in his off the bench stints and got sent off for 10 mins for a swinging elbow, although he also had a try dissallowed, he and George are both slipping out of first team due to error counts and I reckon this is the end of them at Souths.
Sam didn't play well either in an error ridden game worthy of SL Standard which Souths just about won, but he has the class the other 2 don't.
Be great to see the Burgess twins back in our comp. Whatever their form they have yet to hit their prime as front rowers so hope you are right.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Sat Mar 18, 2017 3:20 pm
CGD wrote:
Whitehead was worst on field.
well fair enough they all had a poor game Canberra anyhow, let's see how they get on tomorrow.
Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:35 am
I didn't catch much of the Canberra game today but it was a big win for them over Wests, Whitehead scored and Hodgson was subbed late in the game when the CAnberra win was well in the bag, from what I heard with the commentators Hodgsons impact was excellent although he didn't score.
Sadfish wrote:
I didn't catch much of the Canberra game today but it was a big win for them over Wests, Whitehead scored and Hodgson was subbed late in the game when the CAnberra win was well in the bag, from what I heard with the commentators Hodgsons impact was excellent although he didn't score.
Whitehead more impressive than Hodgson today.
Lovely hands to put Rapana in for the first, then bagged one himself.
Looked more comfortable back in his position than when he was covering for Croker at centre.
WIZEB wrote:
Whitehead more impressive than Hodgson today.
Lovely hands to put Rapana in for the first, then bagged one himself.
Looked more comfortable back in his position than when he was covering for Croker at centre.
I thought he showed a few good touches when at left centre the last 2 weeks but really struggled defensively, looks a lot better back in the right 2nd row position
Sun Mar 19, 2017 8:22 pm
Charlie Sheen wrote:
How did Widdop go?
Very strong defensively with his usual decent kicking game. He's looked a little more creative so far this season than last season
Charlie Sheen wrote:
How did Widdop go?
I'd have said he was near his best - so average. Tackled well (as he always does), kicked ok, created nothing ball in hand.
Whilst it was a good win for St George, the Sharks were flat and the worst they've played for over a year, but St George only scored 2 tries, one from a kick (not Widdop) and one long range breakaway from a dropped ball... Other than the 2 fairly lucky tries, they created nothing all day - but did defend very well against an albeit poor attacking performance from the Sharks.
Big Eight in the NRL:
1. Melbourne Storm,
2. Sydney Roosters
3. Brisbane Broncos, Canberra Raiders,
5. North Queensland Cowboys,
6. Penrith Panthers, Cronulla Sharks
8. Canterbury Bulldogs
So only Englishmen who will feature in the finals are Joshua Hodgson, Elliot Whitehead, and James Graham, with Jordan Turner at Canberra a possible replacement centre if a first choice is injured.
