WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - British players in the NRL: how are they doing?

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace British players in the NRL: how are they doing?

 
Post a reply

Re: British players in the NRL: how are they doing?

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 2:23 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4911
Location: Hill Valley
Sadfish wrote:
So the Burgess Twins are probably out of the NRL now, George made a few errors this morning in his off the bench stints and got sent off for 10 mins for a swinging elbow, although he also had a try dissallowed, he and George are both slipping out of first team due to error counts and I reckon this is the end of them at Souths.

Sam didn't play well either in an error ridden game worthy of SL Standard which Souths just about won, but he has the class the other 2 don't.


Be great to see the Burgess twins back in our comp. Whatever their form they have yet to hit their prime as front rowers so hope you are right.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: British players in the NRL: how are they doing?

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 3:20 pm
Sadfish User avatar
ADMIN
ADMIN

Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 8:31 pm
Posts: 20297
Location: RLFANS HQ Salford.
CGD wrote:
Whitehead was worst on field.
well fair enough they all had a poor game Canberra anyhow, let's see how they get on tomorrow.
Image

Re: British players in the NRL: how are they doing?

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:35 am
Sadfish User avatar
ADMIN
ADMIN

Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 8:31 pm
Posts: 20297
Location: RLFANS HQ Salford.
I didn't catch much of the Canberra game today but it was a big win for them over Wests, Whitehead scored and Hodgson was subbed late in the game when the CAnberra win was well in the bag, from what I heard with the commentators Hodgsons impact was excellent although he didn't score.
Image

Re: British players in the NRL: how are they doing?

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 8:25 am
WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9360
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Sadfish wrote:
I didn't catch much of the Canberra game today but it was a big win for them over Wests, Whitehead scored and Hodgson was subbed late in the game when the CAnberra win was well in the bag, from what I heard with the commentators Hodgsons impact was excellent although he didn't score.


Whitehead more impressive than Hodgson today.
Lovely hands to put Rapana in for the first, then bagged one himself.
Looked more comfortable back in his position than when he was covering for Croker at centre.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bobster1, Clearwing, Durham Giant, Norris Cole, Ste100Centurions, Towns88 and 133 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,538,4221,60775,8614,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIGAN
v
HULL FC  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  














c}