Sadfish wrote:

So the Burgess Twins are probably out of the NRL now, George made a few errors this morning in his off the bench stints and got sent off for 10 mins for a swinging elbow, although he also had a try dissallowed, he and George are both slipping out of first team due to error counts and I reckon this is the end of them at Souths.



Sam didn't play well either in an error ridden game worthy of SL Standard which Souths just about won, but he has the class the other 2 don't.