Baxendale wrote: Pulled out with a knee injury I believe. Is it just me or does Greenwood never seem to do the 'hard yards' off his own line? Can't remember him doing it once vs the Eels

I see what you mean. Probably just trying to settle into the team and not wanting to make too many mistakes or get in the way trying too hard early on which is probably a good move long term, he has done well to find himself in the run on team so quickly after his move. On the whole he was good, worked hard in defence and did some nice things as alluded to by Sadfish. Full 80 minutes too i think. As he settles i expect him to do some damage on the left edge running those good lines of his, good luck to the lad.