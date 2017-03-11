Joseph Greenwood, formerly of St Helens, in his second game in the NRL, has scored a try for the Gold Coast Titans in their defeat by Newcastle Knights today.
George Burgess, dropped to South Sydney's reserve grade team by his coach, Michael McGuire, was given a reprieve and played well for Souths NRL team in their decisive win 38-18 over an injury-depleted Manly at Lottoland (formerly Brookvale Oval). Brother Samuel performed well but was not at his peak form.
George Burgess, dropped to South Sydney's reserve grade team by his coach, Michael McGuire, was given a reprieve and played well for Souths NRL team in their decisive win 38-18 over an injury-depleted Manly at Lottoland (formerly Brookvale Oval). Brother Samuel performed well but was not at his peak form.