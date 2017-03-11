WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - British players in the NRL: how are they doing?

British players in the NRL: how are they doing?

Sat Mar 11, 2017 8:02 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Joseph Greenwood, formerly of St Helens, in his second game in the NRL, has scored a try for the Gold Coast Titans in their defeat by Newcastle Knights today.

George Burgess, dropped to South Sydney's reserve grade team by his coach, Michael McGuire, was given a reprieve and played well for Souths NRL team in their decisive win 38-18 over an injury-depleted Manly at Lottoland (formerly Brookvale Oval). Brother Samuel performed well but was not at his peak form.
Re: British players in the NRL: how are they doing?

Sat Mar 11, 2017 9:50 am
WIZEB
Joshua Hodgson and more so Elliot Whitehead poor for the Raiders today.

Re: British players in the NRL: how are they doing?

Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:26 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE
WIZEB wrote:
Joshua Hodgson and more so Elliot Whitehead poor for the Raiders today.


Hard to perform well in a team so decisively defeated in the second half. In the long term Joshua is not the problem but the solution.
Re: British players in the NRL: how are they doing?

Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:34 am
WIZEB
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Hard to perform well in a team so decisively defeated in the second half. In the long term Joshua is not the problem but the solution.


Yes, you are correct, the pretenders got their @rses handed to them on their own patch by the reigning Premiers.

Re: British players in the NRL: how are they doing?

Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:59 pm
Spookdownunder

Stellar performance from the Sharks... featuring some new generation Sharkies in the line up!

Re: British players in the NRL: how are they doing?

Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:25 pm
WIZEB
A record four Englishmen captaining NRL sides this weekend.

Re: British players in the NRL: how are they doing?

Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:36 am
Sadfish
Sam Burgess and Widdop probably the stand out for the English in the NRL this weekend.

George Burgess made 2 errors soon after coming on for Souths, Tom not on the bench.

Canberra wiped by a rampant Cronulla side scoring at will and being all over the Raiders pack. Hodgson & Whitehead did little wrong though, Jordan Turner played in the reserve grade and had a good game my scouts tell me, although, I am not certain he will make the grade at Canberra.

I didn't see the Titans game but Greenwood scored as mentioned, he will go "ok" in what is a low/mid level NRL team and may get a regular slot.

James Graham always gives everything at Canterbury but not good enough as a team this weekend.
Re: British players in the NRL: how are they doing?

Mon Mar 13, 2017 11:58 am
Nothus
Has Sarginson made any howlers yet? Only a matter of time.

Re: British players in the NRL: how are they doing?

Tue Mar 14, 2017 8:35 am
Sadfish
I saw his match last week and he was ok but nothing really to shout home about.

Not even sure how he got on this week, the lads at the Titans should really be making waves as it is not a great team.
Re: British players in the NRL: how are they doing?

Tue Mar 14, 2017 9:02 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Sadfish wrote:
I saw his match last week and he was ok but nothing really to shout home about.

Not even sure how he got on this week, the lads at the Titans should really be making waves as it is not a great team.


Daniel Sarginson (southern born and London Broncos trained pre-Wigan) didn't play this last weekend because of injury.
c}