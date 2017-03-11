Sam Burgess and Widdop probably the stand out for the English in the NRL this weekend.



George Burgess made 2 errors soon after coming on for Souths, Tom not on the bench.



Canberra wiped by a rampant Cronulla side scoring at will and being all over the Raiders pack. Hodgson & Whitehead did little wrong though, Jordan Turner played in the reserve grade and had a good game my scouts tell me, although, I am not certain he will make the grade at Canberra.



I didn't see the Titans game but Greenwood scored as mentioned, he will go "ok" in what is a low/mid level NRL team and may get a regular slot.



James Graham always gives everything at Canterbury but not good enough as a team this weekend.