Joseph Greenwood, formerly of St Helens, in his second game in the NRL, has scored a try for the Gold Coast Titans in their defeat by Newcastle Knights today.



George Burgess, dropped to South Sydney's reserve grade team by his coach, Michael McGuire, was given a reprieve and played well for Souths NRL team in their decisive win 38-18 over an injury-depleted Manly at Lottoland (formerly Brookvale Oval). Brother Samuel performed well but was not at his peak form.