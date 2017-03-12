WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Lack of Creativity

Re: Lack of Creativity

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:32 am
The Eclipse wrote:
Much like Ryan Morgan at St Helens, they thought they were getting the next Jamie Lyon but he struggled in Queensland cup last year. Mamo has a bit of pace but not much else.


I do believe Mamos style of play will suit the English game and I think eventually he will be good for us.

However, I feel this maybe next season when we see the best of him.

After a broken foot, no preseason and probably been thrown in the deep end 60% fit is not going to help his cause this season. I hope he stays in England at the end of the season and has a full pre season and hits the ground running next season.

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:36 am
You reckon he will stay on to play in the championship......
Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 10:05 am
Jo Jumbuck wrote:
Sorry i forgot Mamo has come from the other side of the world and is therefor Guaranteed his place, Much like Wakeman really, of course Mason shouldn't be considered either.


just how it is, big money so they play when ready to go

he was signed to be our number 1 so you would expect him to play when ready

on current form he needs to play!!!! cant be much worse

stone is certainly loyal to clough and wakeman right now, upto them to repay the faith...i think wakeman is slowly getting there now
Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 11:32 am
I thought Wakeman was good on Friday, a few times he looked like he was gonna breakthrough and was looking for the offload.
I'd keep him in.
Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 12:08 pm
Let's hope we know how to use a speed merchant. Remember Jodie Broughton?
c}