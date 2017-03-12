The Eclipse wrote: Much like Ryan Morgan at St Helens, they thought they were getting the next Jamie Lyon but he struggled in Queensland cup last year. Mamo has a bit of pace but not much else.

I do believe Mamos style of play will suit the English game and I think eventually he will be good for us.However, I feel this maybe next season when we see the best of him.After a broken foot, no preseason and probably been thrown in the deep end 60% fit is not going to help his cause this season. I hope he stays in England at the end of the season and has a full pre season and hits the ground running next season.