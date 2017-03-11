GIANT DAZ

Ste100Centurions wrote: Ryan is devastating when chiming into the line as like an extra FB, he is definitely not comfortable with the one out type RL style & fits best in a more off the cuff style team.



The lad copped a lot of stick from the North Stand last night & was visibly upset by it, while he did bring it upon himself he will have learnt from his mistakes & now needs to be cut a little slack.



In applauding the North Stand he will have gone some way to building bridges.



Off to send R.B an encouraging tweet.



Exactly my point, we saw what he was capable of in the middle 8's last year doing just that.



http://adf.ly/1gMQkx



gaskell to the halves when mamo is fit is a good call



or even swap brierley and gaskell now! brierley to full back but think we have tried that route and mcintosh can do that job well too



just not working at the moment

maybe brough is the problem

-

brearley84 wrote: gaskell to the halves when mamo is fit is a good call



or even swap brierley and gaskell now! brierley to full back but think we have tried that route and mcintosh can do that job well too



just not working at the moment

maybe brough is the problem



I think it is Brough that is one of the problems through no fault of his own as he does give 100%



GiantJake1988 wrote: I think it is Brough that is one of the problems through no fault of his own as he does give 100%



I feel teams can play us with ease now as we have no plan B and EVERYTHING goes through Broughy more often than not. Hes been the main man for a long time now and like it or not will start to decline and have fewer good games - he cant go on forever. Id like us to start planning without Broughy for next season and give him a coaching role. Unless we end up in the Championship which I then feel he would rip most teams apart week on week at that level even at 36.



I think there are moves afoot to get rid of this 3x8 business going on what i read up and down, So it may be that we will finish up with the wooden spoon and be saved again, as we have been in the past for one reason or another.



I think there are moves afoot to get rid of this 3x8 business going on what i read up and down, So it may be that we will finish up with the wooden spoon and be saved again, as we have been in the past for one reason or another.

I was thinking at one point last season that a drop into the championship may well have been good for the club, It could possibly be the only way to sort the club out, It would depend of course on KD staying on board. His continued involvement now amazes me to be honest, but Hey Ho.

GiantJake1988 wrote: I think it is Brough that is one of the problems through no fault of his own as he does give 100%



I feel teams can play us with ease now as we have no plan B and EVERYTHING goes through Broughy more often than not. Hes been the main man for a long time now and like it or not will start to decline and have fewer good games - he cant go on forever. Id like us to start planning without Broughy for next season and give him a coaching role. Unless we end up in the Championship which I then feel he would rip most teams apart week on week at that level even at 36.



But is that because that's how brough wants it? Ellis seems to be doing a great job for KR- ok in the lower league but still... seems to me Ellis played his best last season early on when brough was injured. Brierley isn't being used effectively. And I still wonder whether Anderson was right and that in SL because of his style of game he would make a better FB than a half.



jools wrote: But is that because that's how brough wants it? Ellis seems to be doing a great job for KR- ok in the lower league but still... seems to me Ellis played his best last season early on when brough was injured. Brierley isn't being used effectively. And I still wonder whether Anderson was right and that in SL because of his style of game he would make a better FB than a half.



That is an idea that may have merit Brierley is doing nothing where he is, why not give him an extended run at Fullback, If we find his defense a bit weak and we concede points, So what, we are doing that anyway, we would at least have a chance to utilize his strengths, He is the fastest man in the side, I don't care where you play him, but if you play him at all, at least give him a chance to use his pace.

how can brierley have an extended run at full back if mamo is supposed to be number 1 and should be ready in 3/4 weeks

-

brearley84 wrote: how can brierley have an extended run at full back if mamo is supposed to be number 1 and should be ready in 3/4 weeks



Sorry i forgot Mamo has come from the other side of the world and is therefor Guaranteed his place, Much like Wakeman really, of course Mason shouldn't be considered either.

I have a feeling mamo is going to big a big disappointment to many as he seems to be being built up into some kind of superman. He's quick. So was Andrew free -remember him....pants.....

Much like Ryan Morgan at St Helens, they thought they were getting the next Jamie Lyon but he struggled in Queensland cup last year. Mamo has a bit of pace but not much else.



c}