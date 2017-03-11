Ste100Centurions wrote:
Ryan is devastating when chiming into the line as like an extra FB, he is definitely not comfortable with the one out type RL style & fits best in a more off the cuff style team.
The lad copped a lot of stick from the North Stand last night & was visibly upset by it, while he did bring it upon himself he will have learnt from his mistakes & now needs to be cut a little slack.
In applauding the North Stand he will have gone some way to building bridges.
Off to send R.B an encouraging tweet.
The lad copped a lot of stick from the North Stand last night & was visibly upset by it, while he did bring it upon himself he will have learnt from his mistakes & now needs to be cut a little slack.
In applauding the North Stand he will have gone some way to building bridges.
Off to send R.B an encouraging tweet.
Exactly my point, we saw what he was capable of in the middle 8's last year doing just that.