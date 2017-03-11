GiantJake1988 wrote: I think it is Brough that is one of the problems through no fault of his own as he does give 100%



I feel teams can play us with ease now as we have no plan B and EVERYTHING goes through Broughy more often than not. Hes been the main man for a long time now and like it or not will start to decline and have fewer good games - he cant go on forever. Id like us to start planning without Broughy for next season and give him a coaching role. Unless we end up in the Championship which I then feel he would rip most teams apart week on week at that level even at 36.

I think there are moves afoot to get rid of this 3x8 business going on what i read up and down, So it may be that we will finish up with the wooden spoon and be saved again, as we have been in the past for one reason or another.I was thinking at one point last season that a drop into the championship may well have been good for the club, It could possibly be the only way to sort the club out, It would depend of course on KD staying on board. His continued involvement now amazes me to be honest, but Hey Ho.