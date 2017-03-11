Ste100Centurions wrote:

Ryan is devastating when chiming into the line as like an extra FB, he is definitely not comfortable with the one out type RL style & fits best in a more off the cuff style team.



The lad copped a lot of stick from the North Stand last night & was visibly upset by it, while he did bring it upon himself he will have learnt from his mistakes & now needs to be cut a little slack.



In applauding the North Stand he will have gone some way to building bridges.



Off to send R.B an encouraging tweet.