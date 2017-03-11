WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Lack of Creativity

Lack of Creativity

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 1:11 am
To me the main problem we seem to have in attack is this....we rely so much in Broughy we may as well play with 1 half-back most games, problem is, as good as Danny has been, can be, is - he is 35 years old has had injury problems, has had 4 or 5 years of being the main man, either through coaching instructions or lack of a complimentary partner and is clearly reaching the limitations of his peak, if not already, Ryan Brierley does not look like the answer as we are using him in completely the wrong way, we are expecting him to be the new Broughy on the back of what Seb and Ukuma do - this is simply not his game, we need to either use him properly, as a supporting runner, or not at all and change it round.

Personally i would leave Ryan out and play Gaskell in the halves with Darnell/Mamo at FB, or worse still give young Zak Faz a go, he looks a lot ore creative in the 19's than Ryan does at the moment.

This is not a scapegoat post as i really like Ryan and think he will make a cracking player one day, but unfortunately i don't think we are playing the kind of game that a player like him can or will benefit from.
We need someone to take some pressure of Broughy and help the team around the park like he does, not only that we seriously need to be looking at finding his long term replacement NOW !!
Re: Lack of Creativity

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 1:21 am
Having seen both Brierley and Gaskell close up in the championship over a couple of seasons, you are making a mistake playing Gaskell at 1 rather than 6.
Re: Lack of Creativity

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 1:52 am
He's only there till Jake Mamo is fit.
