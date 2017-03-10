I saw Michael Stephenson on Sky, all dressed up meeting Her Majesty the Queen, and receiving his MBE for services to rugby league. It put the "Anti-Stevo" narks on this forum in their place.



According to Edward Hemmings the Queen was shocked that Warrington are at the foot of the table (especially after they beat Brisbane). It is wonderful that the Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is so interested in rugby league. It makes the rugby league ignoring or condescending journalists look small and petty.