Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:06 am
g_balls
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jan 18, 2005 10:09 am
Posts: 210
Location: East Hull
So your relying on away followings to get good home crowds?
East Hull Is Wonderful!

Re: 6001

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:12 am
GUBRATS
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1028
g_balls wrote:
So your relying on away followings to get good home crowds?


Obviously given our proximity to 5 other lancs teams and similar distances to yourselves for the Yorkshire teams we'd hope to get more away fans than yourselves

However we had 5,750 home fans in attendance last night and despite being on TV hopefully we'll get more home fans next week , given our relatively good start we hope expectation and confidence will grow among our population
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: 6001

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:39 pm
Angelic Cynic
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Dec 21, 2014 6:51 pm
Posts: 651
g_balls wrote:
So your relying on away followings to get good home crowds?


Even though they don't have a Cockayne type in their squad or a local journalist who gets free entry and then makes ridiculous,inane,and unhelpful comments in the local press.

Come back again after Leigh have had 10 years in Super League to do your attendance analysis expertise.
Image(Give Me Back My)WINGS Image

Re: 6001

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:48 pm
THECherry&Whites
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2350
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
Brexit, Donald Trump getting elected and now Angelic Cynic defending Leigh. The worlds gone mad I tell you....mad!
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?

Re: 6001

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 1:00 pm
DemonUK
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 am
Posts: 16102
Location: Warrington
I just had to read that 3 times just to check thats what he was actually doing
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!

Re: 6001

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:36 pm
Ste100Centurions
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1372
g_balls wrote:
So your relying on away followings to get good home crowds?

Well, it is easy & chirlish to make that inference from my post, yet with the benefit of intelligence it is easier still to deduce that nearby big Clubs visiting Leigh such as Saints, Wire & Wigan will attract a significantly higher attendance from both home & away fans.

If nearly 6,000 Leigh fans attended the Giants game then I would suspect nearer 7,000 for the Wire game, that despite being a Sky TV fixture, add to that at least 3,000 Wire fans & we're looking good for a good average for the season.

Re: 6001

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:08 am
old tony
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Nov 13, 2013 6:16 am
Posts: 401
Location: Butts vagas
Angelic Cynic wrote:
Even though they don't have a Cockayne type in their squad or a local journalist who gets free entry and then makes ridiculous,inane,and unhelpful comments in the local press.

Come back again after Leigh have had 10 years in Super League to do your attendance analysis expertise.
Is that really AC defending us :D :D :D send the eagles our best fire power this week. :KISS:

Re: 6001

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 12:41 pm
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2954
Ste100Centurions wrote:
Well, it is easy & chirlish to make that inference from my post, yet with the benefit of intelligence it is easier still to deduce that nearby big Clubs visiting Leigh such as Saints, Wire & Wigan will attract a significantly higher attendance from both home & away fans.

If nearly 6,000 Leigh fans attended the Giants game then I would suspect nearer 7,000 for the Wire game, that despite being a Sky TV fixture, add to that at least 3,000 Wire fans & we're looking good for a good average for the season.


Will be interesting to see the impact Thursday night footy has on our attendance.If we have had an uptake on Families and youth then Thursday will be the tester.
Image

Re: 6001

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 12:55 pm
Peter Kay
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 613
Must hit 8k for Thursday even if it is on sky
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


http://www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]

Re: 6001

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 4:40 pm
TV BOY
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 01, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 7621
Location: Bramhall
I have to say that Warrington fans are as fickle as the rest and with their current form I wouldn't
expect a big following. I hope I am wrong though.
" Time is but a flowing stream".
Pedro. Higherfold Cockey Pond. 1973.

You can shout for silence, but boots worn all day will always hum.
c}