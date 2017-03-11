g_balls wrote: So your relying on away followings to get good home crowds?

Well, it is easy & chirlish to make that inference from my post, yet with the benefit of intelligence it is easier still to deduce that nearby big Clubs visiting Leigh such as Saints, Wire & Wigan will attract a significantly higher attendance from both home & away fans.If nearly 6,000 Leigh fans attended the Giants game then I would suspect nearer 7,000 for the Wire game, that despite being a Sky TV fixture, add to that at least 3,000 Wire fans & we're looking good for a good average for the season.