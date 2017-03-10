Why couldnt you just put plastic covers all over the stand and terraces and then take it off after the speedway?



Also to make it more exciting they could make it a 20mph limit round the Coral Stand end, with a speed camera and if you set it off you get 3 points.



Also now that the speedway pits are gone, they could do a deal with a local garage - there's a motorbike place on Stadium Raod - so the bikes could drive up there to be serviced.



I think my best idea though is instead of keeing to a standard oval, they could go up to the top of the banking, along the top road, and then back down the other side. The two 270 degree bends to get back down onto the pitchside would be very exciting and would catch some of them out, I can tell you.



I'm looking forward to it.