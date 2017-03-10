WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Speedway

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Speedway

 
Post a reply

Speedway

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:36 pm
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5776
If the owners of the club are serious about taking the club forward they need to get speedway back.

It would only cost a couple of hundred thousand to get the ground ready for it and then you get at least half a dozen meetings with as many as 400 fans using the ground when there isn't a rugby game on.

It's not rocket science!
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK

Re: Speedway

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:33 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3740
Location: Hornsea
They should go for all out entertainment and have the speedway on whilst the match is being played

Re: Speedway

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 5:52 am
Blotto User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3734
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
They should give the bikes for the Players use during the match, it should bring it up to NRL pace! :wink:
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!

If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to http://pumpkinfm.com/


Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!

Re: Speedway

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:10 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9185
Location: Bradbados
Yeah, and the route under the Coral Stand/Our Conference Facility/Southbank will be awesome. A teensy bit like that European Grand Prix where they disappear into tunnels and you have to wait to see who is in the lead as they come out. Maybe the structure's supporting metalwork could be rearranged into a chicane, that would really liven up proceedings. Maybe we should also get Fred Paddybet to come and give some odds?
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Speedway

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 1:12 pm
woolly07 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 708
The days of large speedway crowds have now gone with satellite TV. I used to go with my dad and it was fun but it left the ground , terraces and seating filthy. It would cost a lot of money to set it all up again - far too much than it would bring in - even if we could make the physical changes.

Another one of Maccbull's statements.

Re: Speedway

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 2:21 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27674
Location: MACS0647-JD
Why couldnt you just put plastic covers all over the stand and terraces and then take it off after the speedway?

Also to make it more exciting they could make it a 20mph limit round the Coral Stand end, with a speed camera and if you set it off you get 3 points.

Also now that the speedway pits are gone, they could do a deal with a local garage - there's a motorbike place on Stadium Raod - so the bikes could drive up there to be serviced.

I think my best idea though is instead of keeing to a standard oval, they could go up to the top of the banking, along the top road, and then back down the other side. The two 270 degree bends to get back down onto the pitchside would be very exciting and would catch some of them out, I can tell you.

I'm looking forward to it.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Speedway

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:16 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 324
Location: Depends whose asking
Some excellent ideas there FA.

Another idea could be to combine the bikes and rugby into a motorsport-league type game where the players are pillions on the bikes and have similar rules to RL - I can see this catching on big-style

Re: Speedway

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 9:37 am
Scarey71 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 329
Location: South of Bratfud
Speedway AND Stockcars for me. And to save money you could run the meetings at the same time. Stock cars clockwise and the bikes anti clockwise, one set of stewards, staff, turnstiles etc... make a killing :D

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: beefy1, Block5Bull, Bramley Dog, Creedy Bull, daveyz999, Fr13daY, Godiswithers, HiramC, RAB-2411, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SLPTom, tikkabull, vbfg and 183 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,535,1701,84175,8384,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 16th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEIGH
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
v
WIDNES  
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  














c}