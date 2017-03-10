If the owners of the club are serious about taking the club forward they need to get speedway back.
It would only cost a couple of hundred thousand to get the ground ready for it and then you get at least half a dozen meetings with as many as 400 fans using the ground when there isn't a rugby game on.
It's not rocket science!
