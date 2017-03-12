I think Smith decided that when the interchange rule was reduced, having a mobile, lightweight pack would be the way forward.
Maybe the theory was that fitter men, with less physical impact, would need to be rotated less and would give us an edge later in the game when the bigger, more physical sides are tiring.
Unfortunately its just meant our pack gets beat up and dominated... Without Hill we have nothing.
