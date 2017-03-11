WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Question....no one's right or wrong

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 1:41 pm
The crucial element is that it's exactly these types of moments that help get the crowd on side and vocal. Which must surely lift the players on the park.
Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 1:43 pm
A few years ago we would have quite a high rate of forcing the opposition into errors. How many times would we see Grix, Westwood, Harrison, monaghan putting their shoulder through the opposition and the ball coming loose. We just don't do that any more. There appears to be a bit more self preservation now.

I think having a ball playing loose forward doesn't suit us. I like westerman but I think you can have too many ball players and not enough runners.
When George King and Crosby are back I would be moving Westerman to left second row and Hughes back to the right.
Cooper, Hill, Crosby and Westwood rotating front row and then King starting at Loose forward as a 3Rd prop.

In terms of mongrel why have Jullien and Wilde moved down the pecking order since last year?

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 1:54 pm
I believe that both Julien and Wilde are injured at the moment. I would certainly like to see more of Julien when he gets back to match fitness.
Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 2:53 pm
Rogues Gallery wrote:
I met up with a Wire supporting friend today in the village. I said exactly the same thing. Normally Westwood and Simms are nasty pieces of work who get the little digs in "usually at the smaller players" but you know you're going to get it, same with us and Mickey Mac. Last night that aggression and niggle was missing and Wigans pack just dominated.


What made up nonsense about Sims and Westwood. ...nasty pieces of work that pick on smaller players? ? ? ...Sims has never picked on anyone in his life he's an honest worker but as powder puff as you're likely to meet. He has no aggresion whatsoever

.And Westwood hasn't hit anyone since Blake green some years ago . ...
I was reminded of that when O'loughlin hit Kevin brown high and late with a stiff arm on Thursday.

We don't have a single enforcer or even a poop house to get on anyone's nerves.

Wigan will always have them though. ..
Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 2:58 pm
the flying biscuit wrote:
What made up nonsense about Sims and Westwood. ...nasty pieces of work that pick on smaller players? ? ? ...Sims has never picked on anyone in his life he's an honest worker but as powder puff as you're likely to meet. He has no aggresion whatsoever

.And Westwood hasn't hit anyone since Blake green some years ago . ...
I was reminded of that when O'loughlin hit Kevin brown high and late with a stiff arm on Thursday.

We don't have a single enforcer or even a poop house to get on anyone's nerves.

Wigan will always have them though. ..


I think Rogues is referring to Sims laying a cheap shot on George Williams at the HJ last season.

I thought we were aggressive on Friday especially early on in defence but Wire never really threw anything back. On the side I was stood Joel Tomkins and Leuluai were flying in but Wire seemed strangely subdued.

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 4:58 pm
You don't need "mongrel", "grunt" or "nasty pieces of work" in todays modern game IMO. We don't at Cas Tigers. I would suggest fitness is your main problem at the moment.
Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 5:02 pm
We all got a false sense of TS edging towards biff when we signed Bailey.
No biff, no pace, no 3/4 passing and now seemingly no leadership!!!!
Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 5:56 pm
It's a few steak puddings they need down them before and after matches, not bleeding yogurt ffs.

The pies get pies, enough said.

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 8:40 pm
Our pack is light and getting lighter. Apparently Smith has employed a new dietitian who used to be at West Ham Utd. and all our pack have lost a lot of weight Two have lost over half a stone!!!
c}