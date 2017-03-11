A few years ago we would have quite a high rate of forcing the opposition into errors. How many times would we see Grix, Westwood, Harrison, monaghan putting their shoulder through the opposition and the ball coming loose. We just don't do that any more. There appears to be a bit more self preservation now.



I think having a ball playing loose forward doesn't suit us. I like westerman but I think you can have too many ball players and not enough runners.

When George King and Crosby are back I would be moving Westerman to left second row and Hughes back to the right.

Cooper, Hill, Crosby and Westwood rotating front row and then King starting at Loose forward as a 3Rd prop.



In terms of mongrel why have Jullien and Wilde moved down the pecking order since last year?