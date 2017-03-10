|
ARE WE TOO NICE?
I looked at that lineup last night, and thought, where is our nastiness?
This is RL, FFS, not mixed badminton.
Bar Westwood, who's career has basically finished, we had NO ONE who's prepared to go face to face with last night's opposition. THIS WAS A WIRE WIGAN DERBY, FFS. Not a friendly against Hunslet. Not an ounce of blood and thunder, more an "after you, Claude" attitude.
As a club (and to a certain extent, a game) we've become sanitised. Almost too easy to play against.
If and when we come through this slump, we need some grunt in our side.
At the moment, Hinge and Bracket have more
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:43 pm
It was a strangely muted affair on the pitch by both sides to be honest. Certainly when compared to the epic battles we have seen in the past. Wonder what Sir Les and Sir Bob Jackson would make of it.
Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:00 pm
Bobby_Peru wrote:
It was a strangely muted affair on the pitch by both sides to be honest. Certainly when compared to the epic battles we have seen in the past. Wonder what Sir Les and Sir Bob Jackson would make of it.
Using old fashioned terminology, they may have called them all, a certain product Mr Brain's used to make.
Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:58 pm
I met up with a Wire supporting friend today in the village. I said exactly the same thing. Normally Westwood and Simms are nasty pieces of work who get the little digs in "usually at the smaller players" but you know you're going to get it, same with us and Mickey Mac. Last night that aggression and niggle was missing and Wigans pack just dominated.
Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:49 am
You'll find no argument from me, on most of those points, RG.
Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:53 am
I said after the GF defeat....
When have you ever known a Wire vs Pies match not to have a fight in it?
That's what we have now. You don't get that when Pies vs Saints. They go at it big time.
TS has coached into them a buttercup menality.
Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:40 am
Really don't think we were out fought, we simply made way too many unforced errors and gave up possession too easily.
Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:03 am
I touched on this in the crisis thread.. What really hurt me about Thursday's embarrassment is how we just took everything from Wigan.. I thought Wigan were moderately aggressive with the odd slight niggle, We gave nothing what so ever the players didn't seem bothered that they were being absolutely owned on that pitch...
Don't get me wrong I'm not saying we should be throwing in cheap shots or late elbows... But come on..!! Ashton Sims was just passing the ball he did not fancy it...
Ben Westwood couldn't be bothered .. As for the rest of the pack I've seen more aggression in Strictly Come Dancing...
We waved the white flag on Thursday, issues in the back line apart..I honestly think there is something deep rooted at the club.. You can call Shaun Wane the ape all you like but I'd have him at Wire tomorrow..!
