lefty goldblatt wrote: ARE WE TOO NICE?



I looked at that lineup last night, and thought, where is our nastiness?



This is RL, FFS, not mixed badminton.



Bar Westwood, who's career has basically finished, we had NO ONE who's prepared to go face to face with last night's opposition. THIS WAS A WIRE WIGAN DERBY, FFS. Not a friendly against Hunslet. Not an ounce of blood and thunder, more an "after you, Claude" attitude.



As a club (and to a certain extent, a game) we've become sanitised. Almost too easy to play against.



If and when we come through this slump, we need some grunt in our side.

At the moment, Hinge and Bracket have more

I touched on this in the crisis thread.. What really hurt me about Thursday's embarrassment is how we just took everything from Wigan.. I thought Wigan were moderately aggressive with the odd slight niggle, We gave nothing what so ever the players didn't seem bothered that they were being absolutely owned on that pitch...Don't get me wrong I'm not saying we should be throwing in cheap shots or late elbows... But come on..!! Ashton Sims was just passing the ball he did not fancy it...Ben Westwood couldn't be bothered .. As for the rest of the pack I've seen more aggression in Strictly Come Dancing...We waved the white flag on Thursday, issues in the back line apart..I honestly think there is something deep rooted at the club.. You can call Shaun Wane the ape all you like but I'd have him at Wire tomorrow..!